Ink Protocol Price Up 83.4% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $10,429.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

