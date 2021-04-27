Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,756. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.