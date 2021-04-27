Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

CDNS stock traded down $11.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. The company had a trading volume of 113,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

