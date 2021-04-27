Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,409 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $399,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.55. 16,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,158. The firm has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.