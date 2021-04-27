Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings per share of $3.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.17 and the lowest is $2.88. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,443. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

