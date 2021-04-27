Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after acquiring an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $863.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,407. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $759.91 and a 200 day moving average of $759.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $22,661,654. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

