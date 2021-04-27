Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $18.92 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 76,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,287. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

