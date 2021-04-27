Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $156,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 52,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,129.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,453,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 82,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.90. 428,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $344.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

