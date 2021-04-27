CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 86,905 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 957.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Corning stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.50, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

