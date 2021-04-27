Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Grubhub’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.04. 13,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

