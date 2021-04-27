Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -690.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

