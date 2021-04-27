Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $4.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.37. Biogen reported earnings per share of $10.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $24.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $25.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Shares of BIIB traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.80. 27,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.66. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

