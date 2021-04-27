-$0.02 EPS Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Shares of KOR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,743. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

