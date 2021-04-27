Liquid Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Liquid Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,303 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liquid Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $117.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,105. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

