HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 37.9% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.34. 37,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $226.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

