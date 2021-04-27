The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. 103,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 159,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after acquiring an additional 312,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

