Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSLA traded down $24.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $713.52. The company had a trading volume of 760,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $680.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $684.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.32.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

