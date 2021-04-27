Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teradata by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

