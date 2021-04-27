Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,019. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

