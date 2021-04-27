$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,473.06. 12,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,466.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,397.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

