Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Billion (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $9.91 or 0.00018069 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 127.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $16.70 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.74 or 0.00427842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00165551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00228620 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

