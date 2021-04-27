Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. 2,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,607. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

