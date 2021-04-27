ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Decreased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of ConocoPhillips worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of COP stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 million, a PE ratio of -44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

