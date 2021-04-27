Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $558.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,577. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.95 and a fifty-two week high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.