Welch Group LLC Has $683,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $341.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.05 and its 200-day moving average is $315.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.