Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,161.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Markel by 200.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,773,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Markel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Markel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 22,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,182.18. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,295. Markel has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,218.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,161.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,056.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

