boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BHOOY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS BHOOY remained flat at $$95.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.