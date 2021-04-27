Stably USD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,802.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $667,350.47 and approximately $9,802.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.