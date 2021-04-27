Vesper (VSP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.41 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $106.95 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $40.61 or 0.00074015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00277814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $578.40 or 0.01054206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00716298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,887.08 or 1.00039176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

