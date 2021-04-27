Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($1.65). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($3.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

ALK traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

