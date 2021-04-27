Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 2.0% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.0% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $129.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

