HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 52,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

