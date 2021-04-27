HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.88. 29,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,147. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.