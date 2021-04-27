KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

Shares of NYSE:KREF traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,871. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 288,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $5,462,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $86,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

