Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $30.13 on Tuesday, hitting $708.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $679.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,425.32, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

