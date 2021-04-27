Ghost Market Cap Tops $6.10 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $237,475.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ghost has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00788777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00097072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.27 or 0.08090266 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

