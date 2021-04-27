Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $7.68 on Thursday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,936. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after buying an additional 5,661,546 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

