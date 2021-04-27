Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.24. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $5.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $23.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $24.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $25.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $27.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.63. 11,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,202. The company has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $352.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

