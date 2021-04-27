Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.23. 36,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average is $207.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $226.96. The company has a market cap of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

