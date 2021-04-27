Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $504,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. 19,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,637. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

