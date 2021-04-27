Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,784,287. The stock has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

