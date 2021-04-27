BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $18.03 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. 38,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,652. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.