CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $5.48 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

STZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.81. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $243.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

