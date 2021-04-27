SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.79.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.17. 415,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,027. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.