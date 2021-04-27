Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,580. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO remained flat at $$53.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 355,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,336,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $231.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

