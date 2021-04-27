Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$3.50 Price Target

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) has been assigned a C$3.50 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOZ. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.16.

Shares of TSE:MOZ remained flat at $C$2.53 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 300,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,852. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$536.95 million and a P/E ratio of -63.25.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

