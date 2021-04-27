Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.30.

TSE WCP traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,219. The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.65. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

