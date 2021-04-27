Amphenol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,173 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 951% compared to the typical volume of 302 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

