Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,506. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

