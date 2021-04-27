Aeternity Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $152.20 million and approximately $95.65 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,468,314 coins and its circulating supply is 335,647,370 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

